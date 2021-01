Bret Bielema is renting temporary quarters, but he told reporters Wednesday that he's building a house for the long term in Champaign. The same could be said for what he's trying to do with the Illini football program, to the point that you might call him the team's Construction Foreman, instead of the Head Coach.

For all the talk you'll hear in athletic circles about building a culture, or building a team into a program, Bielema sounds like a man who has been busy building, but literally, and figuratively in recent weeks.