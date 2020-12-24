Cahokia police search for missing teenager

CAHOKIA, Ill. – The search is on for a missing 16-year-old girl in the Metro East. Both police and the family of Marreona Stewart are looking for clues.

Stewart has been missing since early Monday morning.

She was last seen in the Cahokia/Centreville area around 3 a.m. on Dec. 21. She was wearing a black shirt, red pants, and white shoes at the time.

Police described Stewart as 5’7” tall and 140 pounds.

Her father, Paul Stewart, didn’t want to go on camera but said she was at a party celebrating her birthday and then went missing.

This is the second tragedy for the family this year.

Marreona’s uncle, 31-year-old Gregory Stewart, was shot and killed in East St. Louis in May. His parents said no one has been arrested in the killing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 16-year-old Marreona Stewart is asked to contact the Cahokia Police Department at 618-337-9505.