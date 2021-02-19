Cahokia residents frustrated about unfixed water main causing floods, weeks without water

CAHOKIA, Ill. – Cahokia residents have been frustrated by an unfixed water main flooding their neighborhood. Some claim it’s left them without water for weeks.

Cahokia resident Sharon Smith claims she has been pleading with the water company for weeks to fix a water main break on her street leaving her family and neighbors without water and a street that is constantly flooded.

“We have not had water for two weeks and all we got is a drip, my mom is sick, and we need water,” Smith said. “We have been having water main breaks out here for a while. They have been patching it and fixing it and it’s still busted.”

On Friday, the Commonfileds of Cahokia Public Water District crews arrived to try and fix the water main.

Smith said that’s only after she contacted FOX 2 / KPLR 11 for help.

“Cahokia police came out here and seen it was busted,” Smith said. “We called the water company and they did not send anyone out here until I called you all.”

Smith lives on Range Lane in Cahokia where orange barricades, a huge gaping hole, and in recent days with frigid temperatures, an ice rink has formed.

Our news crew stopped by the water company who is responsible for making the repair and made several phone calls to try and get some answers as to why it took so long to make the repair but we have yet to hear back. They never returned our phone calls and residents are still without water.