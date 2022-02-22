Cahokia students walk out of class after ‘Black Lives Matter’ removed from mural

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. — Dozens of Cahokia High School students walked out of classes Tuesday morning after the words “Black Lives Matter” were removed from a mural.

A video shows the students gathered in front of the school holding signs and chanting “Black Lives Matter.” They demanded Black History lesson plans and for school officials to hear their concerns.

“The other day they created a mural during Black History Month, which we were excited about,” said high school senior Olivia. “They took down ‘Black Lives Matter.’ We were supposed to have a discussion with the board members before they did that to explain why they matter, which in the first place was kind of ridiculous to us. But we went ahead with it, and then we come back today for it to just be painted over.”

“We’re mad. We’re shocked,” she continued. “We have to stand out and say something about it. If we don’t, who will?”

Cahokia School District Superintendent Arnett Harvey released the following statement:

The mural will be an ever changing voice for the students and community that the district serves, but our message will be one that speaks to all levels of diversity and inclusion to represent our entire community. I understand the concerns of our students, staff and community; however, any adjustments to the mural will be reflective of discussions that respect all input received and approved by our Board of Education.