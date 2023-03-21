CAHOKIA, Ill. — The Walmart on Camp Jackson Road in Cahokia is expected to close on Friday, April 21, 2023. A representative from the company says that the store was not meeting the company’s financial expectations.

A statement from Walmart says that there is no one reason to close the store. It is based on several factors, including historic and current financial performance. The company says that the decision to close the store is not a reflection on Cahokia store leadership and the hard work of all employees.

The pharmacy will also close on April, 21. The staff will be working with customers to get prescriptions transferred to another location.

“We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Cahokia location. We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on walmart.com,” states Walmart Corporate Communications Director Felicia McCranie.

All store employees will be eligible for a transfer to another store. Walmart says that they have invested in their workers and want to keep them in the company. There are five Walmart Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets within 16 miles of the Cahokia location.

The Cahokia location was not among the list of Walmart stores released in February.

Other recently-announced store closures have also been attributed to profitability concerns following a “thorough review process.”