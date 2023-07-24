EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A California man attempted to ship methamphetamine across the country to the Metro East region by hiding the drugs in children’s toys.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois said Jewelion Yarbrough, 34, pleaded guilty to three counts of distribution of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, informants working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives identified Yarbrough in July 2019 as a meth dealer.

Agents contacted Yarbrough on social media and arranged three separate purchases of the drug. Yarbrough admitted sending a combined total of more than 100 grams of methamphetamine in three shipments.

In the first two shipments, Yarbrough hid the drugs in children’s toys. With the third shipment, he hid the meth inside a kitchen appliance box.

Federal authorities identified Yarbrough’s fingerprints on both the drugs and packaging.

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Yarbrough to 100 months in federal prison. Yarbrough must also serve three years of supervised release.