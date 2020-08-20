Call for more people to get tested for COVID-19 in the metro-east

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – There is a push this morning to get more people in the metro-east tested for COVID-19. This comes as Illinois state officials say the metro-east has the highest positivity rate for coronavirus of anywhere in Illinois.

Free COVID-19 testing is taking place at the Fairmount Park Racetrack in Collinsville today from 9 am-12 pm.

State officials say the metro-east region overall is seeing about a 10% positivity rate for the Coronavirus.

The Illinois Department of Public Health Director, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, says mask-wearing, social distancing, along with added restrictions are ways to slow the spread of the virus. In fact, increased restrictions just went into effect for the metro-east area on Tuesday.

Authorities say testing is another way to combat the virus and identify areas where it is hitting the hardest, that’s why Dr. Ezike is encouraging everyone to get tested.

There is no appointment needed and no out of pocket expense for getting tested today at Fairmount Park however masks are required. You are asked to bring a photo ID and insurance card if you have one.