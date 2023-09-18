BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The Belleville, Illinois, native who died piloting a Marine Osprey in Australia will be laid to rest this week in her hometown.

Visitation for Captain Eleanor “Ellie” LeBeau Cooke takes place Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home in Belleville. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Peter.

Volunteers are needed Thursday to help set up 1,000 American flags along the funeral procession route, and they’ll be needed again on Sunday to help remove the flags.

Those who can help are to meet at 200 West Harrison Street in Belleville at 4 p.m. on Thursday and 1 p.m. on Sunday. The Flagman’s Mission is organizing the effort.

LeBeau Cooke and two other Marines died in the crash, which occurred Aug. 27 at 9:30 a.m. local time, on Melville Island, approximately 50 miles north of Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia. Twenty other Marines were injured in the crash.

The 23 Marines were among 2,000 Marines and sailors deployed to Darwin for six months as a rotating task force. While deployed, they conduct and support training exercises with the Australian Defense Force and other allies and partners in the region, including Indonesia, the Philippines, and East Timor.

The Marines were traveling aboard an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, one of two involved in the exercise. An Osprey is a hybrid aircraft with vertical take-off and landing capabilities, like a helicopter, but can tilt its propellers forward during flight to travel like an airplane.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.