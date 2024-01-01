ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – Camp Jackson firefighter Miles Hogan feels fortunate to be alive. He was standing near a window at the firehouse on Camp Jackson Road when gunfire shattered the glass on New Year’s Eve.

The department cites gunfire as the reason for the broken window.

“I heard a pop against the window, so I retreated back,” Hogan said.

Camp Jackson Fire Chief Chris Davis said a motive was not clear, adding that the gunfire occurred just before midnight, a time when celebratory gunfire could be heard in the area.

“I understand people want to celebrate, but people need to think,” Davis said. “This was a close call.”

He said the all-volunteer department has several ballistic vests designed to protect individuals from gunfire and hopes there’s a way to secure more vests for the department. He said firefighters who have them paid for them on their own.

“We’re always looking somehow to get more for everybody,” he said.

The chief said several firefighters were enjoying snacks and playing a board game when the glass shattered Sunday night. They moved to a hallway without windows for the rest of their New Year’s Eve celebration.

Hogan is entering his second year with the department and said the close call will not deter his dedication.

The dedication of his crew has impressed Davis.

“When they’re not at their regular job, they come here,” he said.