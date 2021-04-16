Candlelight vigil held for 3 teens killed in Valmeyer car crash

VALMEYER, Ill. – Dozens gathered at the intersection of Bluff Road and Trout Hollow Friday night to remember three lives taken too soon.

Three teens, 13-year-old Savannah Amsden, 15-year-old Hailey Lattina, and the driver, 18-year-old Joshua Moate, were all killed in a crash at that intersection Tuesday.

The three had all attended the Dupo School District at some point. Family, friends, classmates, and loved ones brought flowers, balloons and candles to the intersection and had a balloon release to honor the three teens.

Among the dozens at the vigil Friday night was Tracy Gocal. She said Savannah was one of her students and she had just spent time with her one-on-one during testing hours before the crash.

“This is the first time I’ve ever lost a student that has been in school,” Gocal, Savannah’s teacher, said.

Gocal said Savannah was a “super sweet” and wonderful girl.

“She had a very big caring heart, and she liked to please others and she liked to have new friends and be a good person is what she really always wanted to try to do was her best,” she said.

“Dupo’s a small town and when you come from small towns everyone’s a good support system for each other so I knew it would be packed down here, it’s a good feeling of community,” Gocal said. “I hope they all find some peace.”

The Dupo School District had released a letter to students and parents after the incident.

GoFundMe’s have been set up to help with funeral expenses for the three victims:

Hailey Lattina – https://gofund.me/45105859

Savanah Amsden – https://gofund.me/1354be1d

Joshua Moate – https://gofund.me/0eaef404