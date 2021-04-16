Candlelight vigil held for 3 teens killed in Valmeyer car crash

Illinois

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VALMEYER, Ill. – Dozens gathered at the intersection of Bluff Road and Trout Hollow Friday night to remember three lives taken too soon.

Three teens, 13-year-old Savannah Amsden, 15-year-old Hailey Lattina, and the driver, 18-year-old Joshua Moate, were all killed in a crash at that intersection Tuesday.

The three had all attended the Dupo School District at some point. Family, friends, classmates, and loved ones brought flowers, balloons and candles to the intersection and had a balloon release to honor the three teens.

Among the dozens at the vigil Friday night was Tracy Gocal. She said Savannah was one of her students and she had just spent time with her one-on-one during testing hours before the crash.

“This is the first time I’ve ever lost a student that has been in school,” Gocal, Savannah’s teacher, said.

Gocal said Savannah was a “super sweet” and wonderful girl.

“She had a very big caring heart, and she liked to please others and she liked to have new friends and be a good person is what she really always wanted to try to do was her best,” she said.

“Dupo’s a small town and when you come from small towns everyone’s a good support system for each other so I knew it would be packed down here, it’s a good feeling of community,” Gocal said. “I hope they all find some peace.”

The Dupo School District had released a letter to students and parents after the incident.

GoFundMe’s have been set up to help with funeral expenses for the three victims:

Hailey Lattina – https://gofund.me/45105859
Savanah Amsden – https://gofund.me/1354be1d
Joshua Moate – https://gofund.me/0eaef404

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News