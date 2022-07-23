FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – The High Times Cannabis Cup People’s Choice Awards in Fairview Heights started their general public judging Saturday, July 23.

Ascend Cannabis Dispensary is hosting the competition for the first time. “The Oscars of cannabis” has several popular Illinois cannabis brands competing across 12 different categories to earn recognition as the best products statewide. All products in the competition were submitted through July 11 and 13. Judgments kits were assembled from July 14 to July 22. Kits are only available to Illinoisans.

All judgment kits are served on a first-come-first-serve basis. Ascend General Manager Mark Schorfhiede shared why the People’s Choice Awards are so crucial to the cannabis industry.

“The cannabis community is a very grassroots community,” Schorfhiede said. “It’s something that an everyday smoker can come in and try the best that Illinois has to offer. I think it’s a very cool opportunity.”

The winners of each category will be announced on September 18. Ascend is open seven days a week at both Fairview Heights and Collinsville locations.

