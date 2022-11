SPRINGFIELD, Ill (NEXSTAR) — Governor Pritzker joins Capitol Connection to discuss the campaign trail, his re-election bid and his opponent Darren Bailey.

The election is November 8th. Our Nexstar/Emerson College/The Hill poll found Governor Pritzker has just over a nine point lead going into the final week of the election.

The interview aired on Capitol Connection Sunday morning. This is the unedited version of the interview.