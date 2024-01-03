EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A vehicle appears to have crashed near the MetroLink crossing on Martin Luther King Drive in East St. Louis on Wednesday morning. Light rail service is disrupted between the 5th & Missouri and Emerson Park stations.

The car hit the train. The driver says that his brakes went out before the crash.

Shuttles are taking train passengers between the stations. Metro says that riders may be delayed by an hour in the area.

It is not yet clear why the car collided with the train or if there are any injuries. A FOX 2 photographer is on the scene. Police are expected to brief the media Wednesday morning. Details will be posted here.