CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – A car crashed into a Walgreens Tuesday morning.

The car crashed at about 5 a.m. and then fled the scene. The Walgreens is located in the 1200 block of Camp Jackson Road.

It is unknown at this time if any items were taken.