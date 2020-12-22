Car crashes into MetroLink Train in Washington Park, Illinois

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – A vehicle crashed into a MetroLink Train Tuesday at 10:22 a.m. at 59th Street and Hwy 111 in Washington Park, Illinois.

Captain Bruce Fleshren of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department said a 2006 Ford Taurus was driving north bound on Route 111 and “apparently went around or through the gates and struck a west bound train.” Fleshren said the train only had the operator on it because it was out of service at the time.

The driver and the train operator were not injured. Fleshren said the car has damage to its front end and the train has minor damage to the side of one of its cars.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.