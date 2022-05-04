MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – Two people were hurt when their car flipped late Tuesday night in Pontoon Beach, Illinois.

At about 11:30 p.m., the driver flipped the car. It then hit a utility pole along Lake Drive near Horseshoe Lake Road. It is unknown at this time what caused the wreck, but the two people inside went to the hospital. It is also unknown at this time how badly the two people were hurt.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.