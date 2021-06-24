Car goes airborne, hits Regions bank sign in Fairview Heights, Illinois

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – A car apparently went airborne overnight nearly taking out a bank sign in Fairview Heights, Illinois

At about midnight Thursday, a driver lost control of their car along North Illinois Street and Ashland Avenue.

They somehow managed to get airborne and hit the pole of the Regions Bank sign roughly seven or eight feet off the ground.

The car ended up in the parking lot of the St. Louis Bread Company next door.

No word on any injuries.

Car vs Regions Bank Sign in Fairview Heights overnight details on Fox2 News in the morning. https://t.co/hYpNkY3Q52 pic.twitter.com/xZdT6T82Vv — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) June 24, 2021

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.