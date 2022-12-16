FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – Crews rescued an elderly man from a car Friday morning in Fairview Heights after it nearly ended up in a lake.

Police and fire crews removed the man from the car at the edge of a lake at Lakeview Memorial Gardens. It happened while the car slowly rolled toward the lake, according to the Fairview Heights Police Department.

First responders broke a rear window in the car to attempt to remove the man. The Fairview FIre Department later secured the vehicle and rescued the driver, who was experiencing a medical emergency.

The driver is hospitalized with unknown conditions.