WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – MetroLink was forced to shuttle riders in the Illinois Metro East for several hours Sunday after a car struck a train.

The crash happened near the Washington Park Station at N. Kingshighway. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, the vehicle that struck the train caught fire.

At least six people from the train were taken to a local hospital for various injuries. The driver was hospitalized as well.

The crash was cleared and Metro resumed service just before 8 p.m.