Car stuck in a lake near Centreville, Illinois

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A car is stuck in a lake in Frank Holten State Park located near Centreville, Illinois Tuesday morning.

The call came into police at about 6 a.m.

It is unknown how the car came to be in the lake. It is also unknown if there is still anyone inside of the vehicle, but FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter saw the car’s lights on while flying over the scene.

Multiple first responders and law enforcement agencies are at the scene.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.