BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department is investigating reports of damage to more than 40 vehicles.

Investigators said they suspected a pellet or BB gun was used. The damage was reported early Tuesday morning, as flash flooding strike the St. Louis metropolitan area.

Detectives said they have identified a vehicle possibly involved in the crime and shared images of what appears to be a white Chrysler 300.

“You want to hold them accountable,” said Capt. Bruce Fleshren of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department. “It’s very frustrating for us. We know the victims are extremely frustrated.”

He said he encourages anyone with information to call investigator Scott Mohrmann at 618-825-5712. The damage was reported in the Lincolnshire, Weatherstone, and Chenot Place subdivisions and along West Boulevard.

Fleshren said the crime appears to be random and senseless. He said the calls from victims started pouring in at the same time calls for flooding problems did.

“It was very frustrating,” said Larry Callen.

Callen said his 1991 Buick has a window covered with a trash bag after it was shot out. Callen said he bought the vehicle when it was brand new.

“I love that car,” he said.

Crystal Williams said she recently purchased a Kia. A window was shot out and she said she is going through her insurance before she can have the car repaired.

“Somebody has to come out and assess the car and they have to let me know where I can take it to get it fixed,” said Williams. “I don’t even really know when I’m going to be able to drive.”

Williams said she hopes anyone with information about the case will contact investigators.

“I’m hoping if somebody sees something, that they speak,” she said.