BELLVILLE, Ill. – Caritas Family Solutions is hosting a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning to unveil a new playground expansion at the St. John Boscoe Children’s Center in Belleville.

The center provides housing and therapeutic services for children who have experienced extreme trauma. Caritas said the new playground will help provide a home-like environment for the kids.

The event also kicks off Caritas Family Solution’s 75th-year Anniversary Celebration. It’s all happening Wednesday morning at 10:00 in Belleville.



