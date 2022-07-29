MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – An officer shot a carjacking suspect Friday evening after an exchange of gunfire just across the Missouri-Illinois state line near St. Louis.

The incident unfolded around 9:50 p.m. Friday in Venice, Illinois.

Investigators with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department say police were trying to track down a carjacking suspect in north St. Louis. A driver took off and crossed the McKinely Bridge, leading officers on a pursuit.

Police say, at an undisclosed time and location, someone in the suspect vehicle fired a shot at an officer vehicle. At least one officer returned fire, hitting the suspect. The pursuit ended shortly after that, and one suspect was immediately taken into custody.

No injuries have been reported in the incident. It’s unclear how many people were traveling in the suspect vehicle.

Additional details are limited. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.