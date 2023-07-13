CARLINVILLE, Ill. – Detectives with the Carlinville Police Department are investigating a homicide that took place Wednesday evening.

According to Julie Griffith, a clerk for the department, police responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Johnson Street around 7:20 p.m.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the victim, identified as Dana Morgan Jr., suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Morgan was rushed to a local hospital but succumbed to his wounds. He was 37.

Griffith said police have identified a person of interest, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact the Carlinville Police Department at 217-854-3221 or info@carlinvillepolice.com, or the Macoupin and Montgomery Counties CrimeStoppers at 800-352-0136.