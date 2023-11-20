CARLINVILLE, Ill. — Illinois State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting. A Carlinville officer shot someone who pointed a gun at him during a traffic stop Sunday. The person was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A Carlinville officer pulled a vehicle that was reported stolen over in the 20700 block of North Broad Street around 6:15 p.m. The police say the person in the car pointed a gun at the officer, and the officer shot the suspect. First responders took the person to the hospital to be treated for the gunshot wounds.

The Carlinville officer was not injured in the incident. Illinois State Police say that there is an active investigation into the shooting.