CLINTON COUNTY, Ill. – The fireworks show planned for Saturday at Carlyle Lake has been postponed until Labor Day. A health emergency with one of the crew members caused the delay. Finding someone licensed to shoot the fireworks on short notice is not possible.

While the fireworks show may be delayed there is still plenty to do at Carlyle Lake during this holiday weekend. The Dam Jam, Sandcastle Building Contest, and beach games are still scheduled to take place on Dam West Day.