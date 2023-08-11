CARLINVILLE, Ill. – A suspect is wanted after robbing a Casey’s employee at gunpoint early Friday morning in southern Illinois.

The robbery happened around 5 a.m. Friday at the Casey’s convenience store at 425 West Main Street in Carlinville, Illinois.

Investigators say the suspect was a man wearing a mask, black hoodie and dark pants walked into the store. The man took off with some undisclosed items, left the store, and then ran westbound.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after the robbery, and a K-9 found a weapon and mask believed to be used in the robbery. Surveillance photos from the Casey’s also show an apparent tattoo on the right arm of the suspect.

The Carlinville Police Department described the suspect as a white man around 6 feet tall with a medium build.

If you have any information on the suspect’s whereabouts or relevant to this information, contact Carlinville police at 217-854-3221 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-352-0136.