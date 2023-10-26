MOUNT VERNON, IL – The Mount Vernon Police Department is offering a cash reward for information about an individual who has been causing property damage by riding a four-wheeler around schools, businesses, and government buildings.

The police department is offering a $500 cash reward for anyone who can provide information about this individual who has been speeding recklessly on a four-wheeler, particularly in Veterans Park and in areas with children present during events.

Moreover, the four-wheeler’s operator has been traveling at high speeds on major roadways and avoiding law enforcement when confronted.

The police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and apprehending the driver. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Mt. Vernon Police Department at 618-242-2131. Information leading to the identification of the offender(s) is eligible for a $500 reward.

For those wishing to remain anonymous, Jefferson County Crimestoppers can be reached at 618-242-8477, and a cash reward will still be offered.