EAST ST. LOUIS, IL. – DraftKings at Casino Queen officially unveils its new sportsbook today. NFL Hall of Famer, Marshall Faulk, and East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern, III. will cut the ribbon at 2 p.m. this afternoon.

The 6,000 sqft state-of-the-art facility will provide an unmatched sports betting and viewing experience, with a 60 ft video wall, dozens of high-definition TVs, a VIP area, and more than 30 betting kiosks.