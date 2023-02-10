ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – Some metro east residents in unincorporated St. Clair County say a man in his 20s was naked and running through neighborhoods near Signal Hill Boulevard on Thursday afternoon.

“It’s crazy. What is going on? We got kids out here, like, what is this?” said Nicole Walker. “Did anyone think about calling the police?”

FOX 2 was told one resident eventually tossed the man a trash bag and suggested he cover up, as they were concerned for him because it was cold. Some residents could not believe their eyes.

“Especially in the middle of the winter, like, what are you doing naked?” said Demetriana Bryant. “I don’t know and can’t understand.”

“It’s very shocking, like, what is he doing? Why is he walking around naked? I just don’t understand,” said Kimmi Smith.

The Belleville Police Department said the incident did not happen within city limits.

However, officers said they got a similar report from west Belleville around the same time. Police found a person matching the description, but he had on clothes. Investigators arrested the man on an unrelated felony warrant and took him to the St. Clair County Jail.

FOX 2 reached out to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department to see if charges were officially filed. We have yet to hear back.

Last week, neighborhoods in St. Charles, Missouri, saw a naked man on their home security cameras. He was later identified as a neighbor who had a drug issue.