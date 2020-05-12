Central Illinois county may get option to boot Chicago out of the state

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. – Voters in one central Illinois county could see a November ballot measure giving Chicago the boot from the Land of Lincoln and become its own state.

That’s the hope for several groups advocating for a two-state solution in Illinois that would see Cook County—where Chicago is located—become a new state while the remaining 101 counties remain as Illinois.

According to a report in The Herald & Review, the Shelby County Board will take up the matter at a meeting Wednesday morning. If the board approves, the county would place a non-binding question about creating a 51st state on the ballot.

The question will also appear on the November ballot in Effingham, Fayette, and Jefferson counties.

Volunteers pushing for the inclusion of the ballot measure say Chicago has too much sway in state matters, absorbs the lion’s share of tax dollars, and overshadows the populace downstate.