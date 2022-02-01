Centralia man sentenced for running drug house

CENTRALIA, Ill. – A Centralia, Illinois man appeared in federal court in East St. Louis Monday morning to be sentenced for maintaining a drug house within 1,000 feet of a school.

According to court documents, 53-year-old John Fodero allowed people into his home for the purposes of buying, selling, and using narcotics, including fentanyl.

Prosecutors said first responders were called to his home for overdoses at least 10 times over a 10-month period between 2020 and 2021.

Fodero was sentenced to five years in federal prison, followed by six years of probation. He was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.