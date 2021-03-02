Charges filed for Bethalto cemetery vase thefts; suspect at large

BETHALTO, Ill. – Authorities in Madison County, Illinois are asking for the public’s help in locating a 52-year-old man charged with stealing several dozen copper vases from a local cemetery.
Bethalto Police launched an investigation on Feb. 23 regarding the theft of 80 vases from the Island of Memories Columbarium in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery.
On March 1, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Thomas C. Williams with theft over $500.
Williams is not in police custody. His last known address is in the Wood River or East Alton area.
Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Bethalto Police Department by sending a message through Facebook or by calling the department at 618-377-5266.