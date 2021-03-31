Kidnapping, attempted murder charges filed in Alton AMBER Alert case

Illinois

ALTON, Ill. – A 15-year-old is facing kidnapping and attempted murder charges after stealing a van while a 3-month-old was still inside the vehicle, promptly authorities in Alton to issue an AMBER Alert.

According to Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido, the kidnapping occurred Friday, March 26 just before 7:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Spring Street.

A woman told police she had parked her gold 2001 Chevy Venture and briefly went inside a residence on Spring Street. Her 3-month-old was still inside the vehicle.

When the woman left the residence, her van and infant son were missing.

Alton Police contacted surrounding law enforcement agencies and an AMBER Alert was issued over the child’s disappearance.

Police located the stolen van a short time later near the intersection of Wescott Street and Central Avenue. However, the infant was not in the vehicle.

Just before 11:40 p.m. that same evening, Chief Pulido said a concerned citizen found the baby near Common and Elliott streets. Officers learned this concerned citizen saw the AMBER Alert and began driving around to look for the stolen van and missing child. They were in the area of Common and Elliott when they heard the sounds of a crying child and then found the infant laying in a ditch.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and the 3-month-old was taken to a local hospital. The baby did not suffer any severe injuries.

Detectives continued working over the weekend to identify a suspect, Pulido said. Investigators identified the suspect as a 15-year-old and located him on March 30 at about 4:10 p.m., driving in the 1st block of W. Delmar Avenue. The suspect attempted to run away on foot but was taken into custody.

Pulido said the suspect will not be named since he is a juvenile, only that the teenager lives in Alton and is believed to have acted alone in stealing the vehicle.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged the 15-year-old attempted murder, kidnapping, and other offenses related to motor vehicle theft.

