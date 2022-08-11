MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a 30-year-old in connection with a fatal beating in Granite City.

According to Captain Brian Koberna, chief of investigations for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report of a disturbance at 4:40 a.m. on Sunday, August 7, at a residence in the 2200 block of Miracle Avenue. Deputies arrived at the home and found two people had been attacked. The suspected assailant was still at the residence and was taken into custody.

Investigators learned Blake Kevin Streeb arrived at the residence and attacked the two victims. One of the victims, Michael John Reay, suffered serious head and face injuries and was taken to a St. Louis area hospital.

On Tuesday, prosecutors charged Streeb with multiple counts of aggravated battery and battery. The following day, Reay succumbed to his injuries. On Thursday, August 11, the state’s attorney’s office amended the charges to include two counts of first-degree murder and battery. Streeb remains jailed on a $1 million bond.