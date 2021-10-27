Murder charges filed in shooting of Illinois police officer

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The suspect accused of fatally shooting a Pontoon Beach police officer was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Scott Hyden

Scott Hyden, 31, of Highland, Illinois, was also charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a peace officer, one count of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, one count of unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, and one count of offenses relating to motor vehicles.

Officer Tyler Timmins died Tuesday after being shot at the Speedway Gas Station on Route 111.

Illinois State Police investigators said Timmins approached a possible stolen vehicle when the suspect started shooting. Timmins was first taken to Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City and then airlifted to Saint Louis University Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Hyden was arrested at the scene. He is currently being held without bond at the Madison County jail.

In a press release, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said his office “will be seeking the maximum possible sentence under Illinois law” for the defendant.

“Those who attack police officers – public servants who have dedicated their lives to protecting us all from harm – will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Haine said.

Timmins was just 36 years old, and he spent 14 of those years as a police officer. He joined the Pontoon Beach police force last year after serving on three other departments in Madison County.

“Officer Tyler Timmins dedicated his life to serving and protecting the citizens of Madison County,” Haine said. “We all thank him – and thank his family – for his incredible and heroic life.”

On Tuesday, a long line of police vehicles escorted Timmins from the St. Louis City Medical Examiner’s office to a funeral home in Wood River, Illinois, as people lined the route to pay their respects.

Mourners also placed flowers on a patrol vehicle parked outside the Pontoon Beach Police Department to honor Timmins, who leaves behind a wife and daughter.