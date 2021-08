WOOD RIVER, Ill. – A popular spot in Wood River shuts its doors this week. After 30 years, the current owners of Charlie’s Drive-In are calling it quits.

The drive-in originally opened in 1950 across the street from the high school. The owners, Teresa Tweedy, and Michelle Garin, posted a note on Friday thanking all their loyal customers. It will be open through tomorrow as they sell off the remaining food they have.