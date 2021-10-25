Chester, Illinois sees significant damage from Sunday’s tornado

CHESTER, Ill. – Sunday night’s tornado hopped from Missouri right over into Illinois.

FOX 2’s Meteorologist Jaime Travers was in the Woods Basement System Storm Runner Monday morning taking a look at the damage in Chester, Illinois.

Travers said residents were properly warned about all of the storms across the area. The tornado started in Fredericktown, Missouri and then moved to Farmington, then to St. Mary and then to Chester, Illinois.

Travers found a barn leveled by the tornado in Chester. Trees were also mangled and power lines are down. The roof of a nursing home on Palestine Road was also torn off.