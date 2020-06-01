Chesterfield native among 4 killed in small plane crash

CARLINVILLE, Ill. – A Chesterfield native and Parkway Central graduate was one of four men killed in a plane crash Sunday in Macoupin County, Illinois.

The Federal Aviation Administration, the National Transportation Safety Board, and Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash of the 4-seater, Piper Cherokee fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft.

Daniel Shedd texted a photo to his mother Sunday at 3:20 p.m. just before he and three of his friends took off from Creve Coeur Airport. Their plane crashed in rural Carlinville, Illinois, killing all four men.

The group was headed to Michigan to pick up one of Shedd’s motorcycles, which a friend had borrowed.

Shedd’s father, Charles, said his son had planned on riding the bike back to St. Louis today – his mother’s birthday.

Daniel Shedd was 37.

The other men in the plane were identified as 35-year-old Joshua Sweers of Michigan; 39-year-old Daniel Schlosser of Michigan; and 39-year-old John Camilleri of New York.

Charles said they all met at Kettering University in Flint, Michigan and became really good friends. They were all engineers.

Daniel Shedd worked for the Defense Contract Management Agency for the past 7 years as a quality insurance engineer, his father said.

Charles said he wants his son to be remembered for his integrity, his friendship, and that he cared about family first.

Robert Katz, a commercial pilot and certified flight instructor with 40 years of experience, tells Fox 2 that while the Piper Cherokee had passed inspection, it was built in 1964. He said the fact that there was an extreme descent all of a sudden, with no weather issues, suggests something happened to the plane’s wings.

The official investigation and subsequent report will take weeks to put together.