MARYVILLE, Ill. – Chestnut Health Systems is holding an open house this evening to show off their new services.

The Behavioral Health Center in Maryville, Illinois opened 30 years ago. Over the decades, they’ve completed two expansion projects adding more patient beds.

Now they’ve added psychiatric services, a crisis residential unit, substance use detox center, and primary health care. They plan to open a pharmacy in Maryville soon.