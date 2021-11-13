Chicago area home made out of cylinders for sale, could take you back to the 1970s

  • Photos courtesy of Lou Zucaro of Modern Illinois / Baird & Warner. Copyright VHT
ROLLING HILLS, Ill. – There’s an unconventional home in Chicago’s northwest suburbs made up of multiple concrete cylinders.

Located at 4531 Tall Oaks Lane in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, this cylindrical, concrete-poured home is set on a wooded half-acre and is approximately 3,449 square feet, according to real estate company Baird & Warner.

The house was built in 1977 and the architectural and interior designs still have that 70s vibe along with some modern updates.

The front entrance is a three-story cylindrical tower with a spiral staircase that leads to the main level.

The main level features a two-story, diamond-shaped family room, a built-in bar, an open kitchen and dining room, and an open fireplace that connects to another living space.

In a detailed article written by real estate agent Lou Zucaro, “The family room is in the central volume, which is diamond-shaped, with each of the four cylinders eating into a corner of the diamond.”

The house also has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, not to mention a two-story pool tower with a slide, an underground two-car garage with storage spaces, and a huge multi-level deck in the backyard.

The home is on the market for $524,000. Multiple offers have already been received, however, offers are being accepted until Nov. 15 by 5 p.m.

For more information, contact Zucaro with Baird & Warner.

Zucaro is an agent in the Chicago Northwest suburbs and North Shore who specializes in helping people buy and sell mid-century modern and other modern architectural properties.

