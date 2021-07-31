Chicago driver in crash that killed 5 teens released from prison

AURORA, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago woman convicted in a 2007 crash that killed five teenagers has been released from prison after nearly 12 years.

A spokeswoman for the Illinois Department of Corrections says that 37-year-old Sandra Valdez of Aurora was released from prison and placed in a work-release program on July 27 at the Fox Valley Transition Center.

Vasquez was convicted of aggravated drunken driving and reckless homicide after she slammed into a utility pole while driving several teens home from a party.