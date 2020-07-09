Breaking News
Chicago man charged with first-degree murder in beating death of toddler

Illinois

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Michael Robinson (Credit: Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO (WGN) — A Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder after a 23-month-old boy was beaten to death this week.

Police responded to a report of an injured child around 12 p.m. Tuesday.

Michael Robinson, 23, is accused of punching the toddler multiple times in the face. The boy was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Robinson is a relative of the boy, but his specific relationship wasn’t immediately known.

Robinson has an appearance in bond court on Friday.

