Chicago officer who allegedly lied about shooting retires before he can be disciplined

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer facing getting fired for allegedly lying about a fatal 2014 police shooting is retiring before the police department takes disciplinary action.

Officer Saharat Sampim claimed he saw 19-year-old Roshad McIntosh point a gun at a police officer who fatally shot the man.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability in February 2020 recommended that Sampim should be fired. The agency determined the 22-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department could not see what he claimed based on where he was standing when the shooting occurred.

Despite its recommendation on Sampim, the agency twice found the shooting of McIntosh was justified.

Sampim’s attorney, Tim Grace, said retirement was the best choice for his client and his family.