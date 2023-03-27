NAPERVILLE, Ill. — This piece of property comes with a name, the Laurel Estate, and three separate parcels. Among them is the last open, buildable corner in downtown Naperville, according to listing agent Katie Minott.

It’s current asking price of $12.75 million makes it the most expensive residential real estate for sale in Illinois found outside of the Chicago city limits (not including Michael Jordan’s estate which first went up for sale in 2012).

In addition to the land itself, the future buyer will own a 15,453 square feet mansion with five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, three half bathrooms, and a four-and-a-half car garage.

The listing describes the inside as having “well-appointed finishes include limestone and white oak floors, architectural hand-finished plaster walls, rich hand-hewn white oak beams, and steel windows and doors.”

The property includes an onsite studio currently equipped with full fitness space and massage room. A staple of mansion living, there is, of course, also a wine cellar which holds approximately 700 bottles. Wine not included.

The luxury continues outdoors in what amounts to a private oasis. Features include an in-ground pool, outdoor shower, stone firepit, open-air lounge and dining space, and an outdoor kitchen the most expert of grill masters would appreciate.

According to the listing, the entire property is zoned “transitional use” which would allow the two vacant lots to be developed as either residential or commercial. As it stands, however, Zillow lists its 2021 property taxes at $90k. Any improvements to the vacant land will quickly change that figure.

See the full listing here.

Listing agents: Katie Minott and Kim Marino

Video and Drone Images by Blake Roubous Drone Hub Media

Still Images by Miguel Ramirez Next Door Photos