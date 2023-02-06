EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Chick-fil-A will open a new restaurant in Edwardsville this week, bringing more than 120 new full- and part-time jobs to the community.

The restaurant will be located at 2319 Troy Road, near the Edwardsville Marketplace shopping center. It’ll be open Monday through Saturday, from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and closed on Sundays.

Phillip Brunner, a native of Covington, Kentucky, has been named the owner and operator of the new location.

With the Edwardsville restaurant, Chick-fil-A will have 23 locations in the greater St. Louis region.

Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America on behalf of its new restaurant. That money will go toward partners in the St. Louis area. The Edwardsville location will also participate in Chick-fil-A’s Shared Table program, which donates surplus food to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks, and nonprofits in need.