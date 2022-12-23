CAIRO, Ill. – Like a famous scene out of “A Christmas Story,” a young child in southern Illinois learned the hard way not to place their tongue on a frozen pole.

The Cairo Fire Department tells FOX 2 that crews responded to a call around noon for assistance involving a child who attempted to lick a frozen pole before their tongue ended up stuck on it.

The situation was resolved without any significant injuries, and the Cairo Fire Department calls it “a lesson learned.” Investigators did not disclose any details about the age, gender or location of the child.

The incident may remind some of the “Triple Dog Dare” scene out of “A Christmas Story,” in which Ralphie’s colleague Flick accepts the challenge to lick a pole in frigid temperatures.

As frigid temperatures and subzero windchills carry into Christmas weekend for Illinois, Missouri and much of the Midwest, emergency crews encourage people to avoid licking frozen poles and similar activities.