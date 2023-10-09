EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Churches and other organizations are wrapping up the national ‘Faith and Blue’ weekend Monday.

The national program brings together religious leaders, community officials, and law enforcement in order to reinforce relations in the neighborhood.

Illinois State Police are co-hosting two activities Monday. The first is at the Christian Activity Center in East St. Louis. They’ll be there to talk to the public from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The other event is at the First Presbyterian Church in Aurora, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.