City of Alton honors Schnucks employee who saved toddler’s life

Illinois

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

ALTON, Ill. – A quick-thinking Schnucks employee who saved a toddler’s life earlier this spring received an award Wednesday for his heroism, as well as a proclamation by the mayor of Alton.

Back in March, 24-year-old Ben Mazur was working at Schnucks and collecting carts in the parking lot, when he noticed a cart rolling down the hill with a child inside – all while cars were pulling in and out of the lot.

The cart got away from a mother who was trying to get her other children in the car. She hardly noticed until it was almost too late, but thankfully, Mazur was watching. His awareness kept the child safe and it definitely did not go unnoticed.

On Wednesday, Alton Mayor Brant Walker surprised the 24-year-old by declaring May 5 as Ben Mazur Day. It’s a special way for Mazur, his family, co-workers, and trainers from Challenge Unlimited to celebrate his act of good faith and, coincidentally, his birthday.

“Schnucks was actually his dream job so you know it was like a big deal when he got hired at Schnucks,” said Jiuana Evans, job coach at Challenge Unlimited.

Mazur is on the autism spectrum and has been working with Challenge Unlimited, a program that helps people with disabilities find employment in the community.

“I wasn’t surprised because I feel like it’s Ben, but it just made me feel so good because he’s outstanding and I know he’s going to continue to do great things,” Evans said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News