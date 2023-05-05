BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The Belleville Fire Department is asking its residents to help them make a simple change that will help honor fallen firefighters.

The ‘Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters’ starts Thursday night and lasts through Sunday. The goal is to switch out lightbulbs in and around your home for red ones.

“Our community really rally’s around our firemen, policeman, and the community service that they do every day,” said Kathy Kaiser with the City of Belleville.

The event is a national initiative started by the National Firefighters Foundation.

On Facebook, the Belleville Fire Department wrote, “Red light bulbs serve as a symbol of support and comfort to the families from across our country whose loved ones are being honored and remembered.”

It’s the first time the city has joined the initiative, and Kaiser said she hopes the city continues. She already sees some big plans for the future.

“We could do lights down Main Street make all the lights red,” Kaiser said. “I know we have people that have asked to change the color of our fountain before.”